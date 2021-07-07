Treasure Valley has first death caused by heat wave

From June 28 to Wednesday, there was one heat-related death in Canyon County, which happened Wednesday, according to the county’s coroner’s office.

The Treasure Valley saw its first heat-related death Wednesday during the heat wave that has engulfed the region the past 10 days, the Idaho Press reports.

From June 28 to Wednesday, there was one heat-related death in Canyon County, which happened Wednesday, according to the county’s coroner’s office.

There haven’t been any deaths yet this summer directly related to heat in Ada County, according to the Ada County coroner’s office.

There have been 25 calls to the Ada County Paramedics due to “heat exhaustion,” public information officer Ryan Larrondo said.

On Tuesday, Boise tied its record for most consecutive 100-degree days with nine, per the National Weather Service. The record was in jeopardy of being broken Wednesday, but the weather fell just one degree short of hitting triple digits.

The City of Trees cooled down to 80 degrees Wednesday morning, only the third time on record the temperature didn’t drop below 80 for an overnight low. The last time that happened was in 1892, a National Weather Service tweet read.

Heat is the top weather-related cause of death.

There have been at least 107 heat-caused deaths in Oregon, The Associated Press reported earlier this week.

It’s key to keep an eye on friends and family outdoors in the heat, Larrondo said.

The Ada County Paramedics recommend drinking water regularly, staying indoors in air conditioning or in the shade and calling 9-1-1 if people experience symptoms such as speech problems, fainting and unconsciousness.

“We would just like to recommend and reiterate that an ounce of prevention can go a long way,” Larrondo said.

