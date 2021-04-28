‘It’s just slim pickings right now:’ Treasure Valley grappling with caretaker shortage

Rick Walsh, the owner of Samaritan Senior Care in Meridian, says he has had to turn away business due to a lack of employees.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Families who need a caregiver for a loved one are often coming up empty as businesses struggle to hire and retain qualified employees.

“We actually turn away business because we don’t have the hours available and we’re constantly recruiting," said Rick Walsh, the owner of Samaritan Senior Care in Meridian.

His company provides in-home caretaking services for elders and disabled people who need a little extra help with daily tasks. Walsh said potential employees in this field are increasingly in-demand.

“The big fishing pool is Indeed, and it’s just overpopulated,” Walsh said. “I looked last week and there were over 300 postings for caregivers, so it’s just saturated. Everybody is shopping that pool, and the quality is just not there for the applicants that we do get.”

According to the Department of Labor, there are 45% more caretaking jobs available in April 2021 than there were in March 2020.

Walsh claims part of the issue is people not wanting to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

“I’d say 30% to 40% don’t want anything to do with any more testing and they don’t want to get vaccinated,” he said.

Walsh said caregiving responsibilities include cooking, cleaning, bathing, dressing, and giving the proper medication to their clients, but above all, he needs people who have a passion for service and companionship.

“We can’t just bring anyone into this position,” he said. “They have to pass a background check, so it’s really the quality of person that wants to help somebody, has a heart of service, and it’s just slim pickings right now.”

Samaritan Senior Care has hired several employees from referrals, and Walsh is hoping more people will be available for work once the pandemic subsides.

