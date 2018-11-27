BOISE — Communities throughout southern California are grappling with life after the destructive Woolsey Fire that destroyed whole towns.

The fire was sparked in early November, burning almost 97,000 acres, destroying 1,500 structures and damaging over 340 more.

To help local efforts, Idaho firefighters went down to California a couple weeks ago to help turn the tide against the raging wildfire.

After battling the devastating Woolsey Fire, Idaho Task Force One is back in the Treasure Valley.

The task force is made up of fire crews from Sand Hallow, Kuna, Parma and Emmett.

Both Emmett Captain Gene Day and Sand Hallow Engine Boss Daniel Mena agree that fighting the Woolsey Fire was an intense experience, but one they had to do.

"It's what we do," Mena said. "Somebody needs help, it's where we go - whether it's Idaho or California."

The task force was focused on putting out hot spots in burned areas, structure protection and looking for missing people. They also helped out those that stayed behind in their communities.

"There was a lot of people that didn't evacuate so just asking them if they needed water, food or anything because they were without power or water," Day said.

"You can go on one street, every house burned to the ground," Day said. "Other streets there was [one or two] and a couple still standing."

"It's huge, as far as being there, seeing everything in person, it's a lot different," Mena said. "When you're face to face with somebody [that] just lost everything, it's hard."

Crews didn't expect to be back home before Thanksgiving, but know it's nice to be home.

"I'm glad to be back home, I'd like to be down there helping," Day said. "There's still a lot of stuff that can be done"

