Treasure Valley couples left scrambling for decorations after wedding vendor goes silent

A local wedding planner said couples should always research their vendors, have contracts, and never pay in full before the big day.

BOISE, Idaho — A number of Treasure Valley couples are scrambling to figure out their wedding decorations after a local vendor stopped responding this week.

Faith Mendoza said she booked the vendor for wedding decorations in the spring. She initially just put a deposit down but later paid for the vendor's services in full after the owner posted about a deal.

While communication could have been better over the past couple of months, Mendoza said she did not expect the owner to stop replying to calls and texts entirely on Wednesday.

"I've been crying for the past two days now, just hysterically thinking, my dream-like little girl fantasy wedding is just gone," she said. "We were looking at the Dollar Tree, Goodwill, anything, just to find something."

Mendoza is not alone. She said she is just one of about a dozen brides left without decorations. That includes Mayra Rojas, who gets married on Friday.

Rojas realized she needed different decorations late Wednesday night. Thankfully, she said her family and friends are stepping up to help.

"I've been anxious all morning, trying to get ahold of people," Rojas said. "I have one of my brother-in-law's cousins helping right now. She decided to do it for free, which I'm really grateful for."

Mendoza also got some much-needed help. Aly Robertson, a local wedding planner, said she decided to help after seeing Mendoza's Facebook post about the situation.

Robertson said she was able to get some last-minute decorations from a business in Homedale.

"This is horrifying," Robertson said. "It's just so stressful not only for the bride but for her family and her friends."

Unfortunately, Robertson said she has seen wedding vendors not fulfill their promises before.

"It's kind of a crappy situation," she said. "I mean, it's ruining memories. It's ruining, you know, family get-togethers, and weddings are stressful enough. You don't need fiascos to happen."

To avoid getting stuck in a bad situation, Robertson said couples should always research their vendors, have contracts and never pay in full before the big day.

Dale Dixon, Better Business Bureau chief innovation officer, had similar advice. He recommended people also read reviews and talk to previous clients.

Both Mendoza and Rojas filed police reports to try and get their money back. Dixon said small claims court is another option for people in similar situations.

Additionally, he said it is worth reaching out to the Better Business Bureau since employees can try to track down business owners.

KTVB called the local vendor some couples are upset with; the phone line was disconnected.

On social media late Thursday night, the owner said she said she was experiencing a mental health crisis and that they were reaching out to clients.

