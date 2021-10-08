29-year-old killed in I-84 wreck

The Thursday collision caused several hours of traffic backups in Meridian.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The Ada County Coroner's Office has released the name of a Caldwell man killed in a collision on Interstate 84 Thursday.

The victim was identified as 29-year-old Travis A. Pearce.

According to Idaho State Police, the wreck happened at 3:30 p.m. on the eastbound side of the interstate between Ten Mile and Meridian roads.

Officials say Pearce's Kia Sorrento was rear-ended by a Dodge Ram pickup, pushing the car across all four lanes of traffic. Pearce died at the scene.

ISP says the pickup driver was a 42-year-old woman from Boise, but did not release her name. She was not hurt in the crash.

It is unclear whether the woman will face charges in Pearce's death. Traffic on eastbound I-84 was backed up for several hours as emergency crews worked.

The crash remains under investigation.

