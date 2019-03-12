BAKER CITY, Ore. — A man accused of sexually abusing multiple children has been arrested in Baker City.

Twenty-five-year-old Tyler James Arthur, who police described as a transient, was taken into custody Monday afternoon.

Arthur is charged with Sodomy II, which indicates that victims are under the age of 14. He was charged in the case after the Baker City Police Department identified several underage victims of sexual abuse.

Arthur is currently held in the Baker County Jail. According to police, the case will be presented to the Baker County District Attorney's Office for further grand jury indictments.

RELATED: As child sex offenses soar, here's what parents can do to keep kids safe

RELATED: Legal reckoning: New abuse suits could cost church over $4B

RELATED: ACSO: Man who sexually abused girls then moved to Mexico arrested

RELATED: Court documents: Middleton teen traded child pornography, detailed kidnap plans