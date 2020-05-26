x
Skip Navigation

Boise's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Boise, Idaho | KTVB.com

local

Idaho State track athletes want transgender lawsuit tossed

The athletes want a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit challenging a new state law banning transgender women from competing in women’s sports.
Credit: Getty Images

POCATELLO, Idaho — Two female track athletes at Idaho State University want a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit challenging a new state law banning transgender women from competing in women’s sports. It's the first such law in the nation. 

Attorneys for 19-year-old Madison Kenyon of Johnston, Colorado, and 20-year-old Mary Marshall of Twin Falls, Idaho, filed a request Tuesday to side with Idaho in fighting the lawsuit. 

The American Civil Liberties Union and Legal Voice filed the lawsuit in April, contending the law violates the U.S. Constitution. 

Kenyon and Marshall say they've lost to a transgender athlete and that transgender athletes are unfair competition.

RELATED: Groups seek injunction to stop Idaho transgender sports ban

RELATED: Lawsuit challenges ban on transgender athletes in Idaho school sports programs

RELATED: Attorneys says transgender bills signed into Idaho law are unconstitutional

RELATED: Girls sue to try and stop participation of transgender athletes in Connecticut high schools