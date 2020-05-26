Idaho State track athletes want transgender lawsuit tossed

The athletes want a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit challenging a new state law banning transgender women from competing in women’s sports.

POCATELLO, Idaho — Two female track athletes at Idaho State University want a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit challenging a new state law banning transgender women from competing in women’s sports. It's the first such law in the nation.

Attorneys for 19-year-old Madison Kenyon of Johnston, Colorado, and 20-year-old Mary Marshall of Twin Falls, Idaho, filed a request Tuesday to side with Idaho in fighting the lawsuit.

The American Civil Liberties Union and Legal Voice filed the lawsuit in April, contending the law violates the U.S. Constitution.