Train crashes into semi near Parma

PARMA, Idaho — First responders are working to clear the scene after a semi truck was struck by a train near Parma Tuesday morning.

The collision happened at about 10 a.m. at U.S. Highway 95 and Highway 20/26 in Canyon County.

No one was hurt, according to dispatchers. It's not clear whether the driver of the semi had stopped on the tracks or was attempting to drive across ahead of the train when it was hit.