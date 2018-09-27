BOISE -- Police are on scene after a trailer tipped over on Federal Way Thursday morning, blocking lanes.

The crash happened at 10:45 a.m. on Federal Way near Gowen Road.

The commercial trailer is currently lying on its side across the northbound lanes. Both lanes are completely blocked.

It's unclear whether anyone was hurt in the crash.

Drivers have been asked to avoid the area if possible. Boise Police is out at the crash now, and estimate that lanes could be blocked for several hours as crews work to clear the scene.

