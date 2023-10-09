Traffic slowed after crash on eastbound I-84 in Meridian

BOISE, Idaho — A crash involving multiple cars on eastbound I-84 near Cloverdale slowed traffic to a crawl Monday afternoon.
At the scene of the crash east and westbound traffic was congested.
Eastbound stop-and-go traffic on I-84 reached beyond Eagle Road
Westbound traffic near Maple Grove is congested.
We will update this story as we get more information.
