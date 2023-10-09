x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Traffic slowed after crash on eastbound I-84 in Meridian

A crash has congested traffic on I-84.
Credit: Ada County Highway District

BOISE, Idaho — A crash involving multiple cars on eastbound I-84 near Cloverdale slowed traffic to a crawl Monday afternoon.

At the scene of the crash east and westbound traffic was congested. 

Credit: Ada County Highway District

Eastbound stop-and-go traffic on I-84 reached beyond Eagle Road

Credit: Ada County Highway District

Westbound traffic near Maple Grove is congested.

Credit: Ada County Highway District

We will update this story as we get more information.

Watch more Local News:

See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist:

Related Articles

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET NEWS FROM KTVB:

Download the KTVB News Mobile App

Apple iOS:  Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Watch news reports for FREE on YouTube: KTVB YouTube channel

Stream Live for FREE on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching 'KTVB'.

Stream Live for FREE on FIRE TV: Search ‘KTVB’ and click ‘Get’ to download.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM

More Videos

In Other News

The 208 for Monday, Oct. 9

Before You Leave, Check This Out