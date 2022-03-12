x
Toy and gift drive in Kuna honoring life of local boy

The Cook family is held its ninth annual toy and gift drive in honor of Daniel Cook.

BOISE, Idaho — The ninth annual Daniel Cook Memorial toy drive was held in Kuna Saturday, by the Cook family.

When he was just 11 years old, Daniel tragically lost his life in a school bus crash in 2013; to honor his life and legacy, his family organizes a special toy drive in his name every year, at a time when many are most in need.

This year, toys and gifts can be dropped off at the Ridley's parking lot in Kuna, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. All of the toys will be donated to the Kuna School District to be given to kids in need. 

Thank you all so much for the donations so far we will be here for 3 more hours come say Hi!!! Santa is here!!!

Posted by Daniel Robert Cook "Danimal" Memorial on Saturday, December 3, 2022

