Toy and gift drive in Kuna honoring life of local boy

The Cook family is held its ninth annual toy and gift drive in honor of Daniel Cook.

BOISE, Idaho — The ninth annual Daniel Cook Memorial toy drive was held in Kuna Saturday, by the Cook family.

When he was just 11 years old, Daniel tragically lost his life in a school bus crash in 2013; to honor his life and legacy, his family organizes a special toy drive in his name every year, at a time when many are most in need.

This year, toys and gifts can be dropped off at the Ridley's parking lot in Kuna, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. All of the toys will be donated to the Kuna School District to be given to kids in need.

