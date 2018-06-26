NAMPA -- Canyon County officials have released the name of a 21-month-old boy who drowned after falling into a canal near Kuna Monday morning.

The child was identified as Spencer Arnold of Woods Cross, Utah. According to the sheriff's office, Spencer and his parents were in Idaho visiting family when the accident happened.

Investigators say the toddler was playing with other children in a fenced yard at house in the 6000 block of McDermott Road. Spencer was somehow able to get out of the yard, and tumbled into the nearby Mora Canal.

Family members reported the boy missing just before 10 a.m., triggering a search of the canal. He was found in the water about three-quarters of a mile downstream from the house at 10:22 a.m.

Rescuers pulled Spencer from the canal and performed CPR. He was rushed to a Nampa hospital by ambulance, but was pronounced dead.

His death was classified as an accidental drowning.

