CALDWELL -- A 21-month-old boy found in a canal near Kuna Monday morning has died, officials say.

According to the Canyon County Sheriff's Office, the toddler was reported missing from a house in the 6000 block of McDermott Road just before 10 a.m. Deputies got to the scene within about ten minutes and launched a search, along with the Ada County Sheriff's Office, Canyon County Paramedics, Kuna Fire and the boy's family members.

At 10:22 a.m., the child was found in the Mora Canal, about three-quarters of a mile from the house. Responders pulled him from the water and began performing CPR. He was rushed to a Nampa hospital by ambulance, but pronounced dead at the hospital.

The toddler's name has not yet been released. The incident is being investigated as a drowning.

Detectives and victim witness coordinators also responded to the scene.

Monday's incident follows a similar canal tragedy last summer. In that case, 18-month-old Mason Cunningham of Nampa drowned after falling into the Ten Mile Canal near his home.

