Snakes, tarantulas, lizards, oh my: Corbin Maxey showcases unique animals during Today's Morning News

BOISE, Idaho — On Monday, Corbin Maxey, a local wildlife expert, came into the KTVB Studio for Today's Morning News with a few scaly friends and may have traumatized Maggie O'Mara.

For the last 16 years, Corbin has brought in everything from birds, snapping turtles, and more to KTVB.

On Monday, he brought in a savannah monitor lizard, which is actually a relative of the Komodo dragon. The monitor lizard was shedding its skin as all reptiles do, so Maggie had the chance to peel off its skin, which ended as well as expected.

After the monitor lizard, Corbin brought out Madagascar hissing cockroaches. These cockroaches can actually live for several weeks without their heads. Our brave Doug Petcash had no problem holding the hissing cockroaches - Maggie and Chase Biefeldt, not so much.

The star of Corbin's guests was a ten-foot Burmese python, Buddy. Corbin brought in Buddy after people on social media overwhelmingly requested that he brings in a python.

According to Corbin, Buddy was also shedding his skin, making him a little bit more aggressive than usual but seemed much calmer than anyone else in the studio.

Lastly, Corbin brought a rose-hair tarantula, which sounds much cuter and cuddlier than it is. This species of venomous tarantula shoots barbed hairs out its bum as a defense mechanism against predators, as Chase correctly explained.

