BOISE, Idaho — It's a trend that's sweeping the nation right now - tidying up and decluttering our homes. Marie Kondo is making it famous on Netflix. People are simplifying in 2019, and that means getting rid of the things we don't need, organizing, and making our homes more joyful in the process.

This morning on Today’s Morning News, we met a new mom who asked for help with her kitchen, and a local organizer who was ready for the challenge.

Laura Kiehl of Meridian just had a baby boy, and says her kitchen island, pantry and cupboards need a reboot.

"We have a lot of cabinets where stuff is all thrown in there. My hope is that he'll make things a lot easier for us and a little less chaotic feeling as new parents. How do I make this easy and approachable so I am inspired to cook," says Laura Kiehl.

We asked local professional organizer Jordan Burkhart of Straighten Up 208 to tackle the project and get rid of the clutter, and he did just that.

"What I'll do is gut and then clean and reload. When I reload stuff, that's when I create systems, so it's usually you group everything into their categories and reorganize. Once that happens, once it starts with the pantry or kitchen people are like - that feels amazing, I love how my space feels. I usually move into other parts of the house, playrooms that kind of stuff too. For them to be able to raise their child in a space that just gives them a sense of home that's easy to use and benefits the family," says Burkhart

Burhart gave Laura a fresh start. She was thrilled with the results, a clean, streamlined, organized kitchen.

"My hope is that I can be a better mom and better wife with better organization," Kiehl said. "I just think cooking will be easier, moving around will be easier if it's all organized and easy to grab!"

Burkhart says if you want to tackle a space in your home, follow Marie Kondo's method of "does this spark joy?" Go through your stuff, and get rid of what you don't love. Give it away, or donate it. He also says don't judge yourself, we all have too much stuff. Jordan adds organizing helps your mind, it's like instant weight loss and it helps you think clearer, and feel better!

You can get a consultation from Jordan Burkhart for your home, check out his website at www.straightenup208.com or you can follow him on Instagram at @straightenup208.