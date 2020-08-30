Boise councilman TJ Thomson responds to BLM protests outside his home

"I just really feel like it's unwarranted and tasteless. I wish they would keep it at City Hall," Thomson said.

BOISE, Idaho — Four Boise City Council members awoke this morning to find a message for them on the sidewalks in front of their homes.

"We made it palatable for you. Will you still ignore us?" the messages read.

The Enough is Enough Coalition, which consists of Black Lives Matter Boise, Peaceful Roots of Change, Wall of Moms Idaho and several other groups, paid a late-night visit to the homes of all but two council members.

While the protest was peaceful, Councilman TJ Thomson said he feels a bit violated. He spent part of his Saturday morning spraying the chalk off his patio, sidewalk and street in front of his home.

"They basically were saying, "Will you listen to us now?'" Thompson said. "I just really feel like it's unwarranted and tasteless. I wish they would keep it at City Hall."

However, Thomson was not the only one that received a visit.

Ty Werenka with Black Lives Matter Boise and other group members went to the homes of each council member who voted to approve a $1.2 million increase to the Boise Police Department's budget last week.

"It seems we're not being heard," Werenka said. "What city council did was the exact opposite of what we asked them to do, which is to at least lower the police budget."

The group also visited Boise Mayor Lauren McLean's home.

"If it's fair to protest at the seat of government, at the Capitol, I think it's fair to protest at the bed of government as well," Werenka said. "These people get to go to sleep and leave their jobs for the day and their concerns are done, while everyone else's concerns continue around the clock 24/7."

Councilman Thomson disagrees. He feels his six-year-old daughter, wife and neighbors do not deserve this.

"While I'm glad they kept it positive and left chalk drawings and mostly butterflies and the message on our driveway, I really struggle with folks who think it's okay to come to an individual's home and show this kind of protest," Thomson said.

Those butterflies represent the 138 people who have been killed by police in Idaho since 2000, according to BLM Boise.

"People have the idea that, 'Oh this particular action is extreme but this one is okay,'" Werenka said. "Each individual, it's up to them to decide what they're comfortable with as far as protest. If it's not violent I think it's fair game."

Thomson said his entire neighborhood has been put on edge due to these actions, but he is still prepared to listen to them.

"I'm just ready to listen and continue to listen," Thomson said. "I was ready to listen before this. This doesn't do anything to change my opinion."

This is not the first time BLM Boise has protested outside a city official's home. Earlier this month, the group protested outside of Council President Elaine Clegg's home earlier this month.

The idea behind this chalk protest was born from the group's visit to Clegg's home. Clegg gave them the impression that if their message was more "palatable", she may be willing to hear them out, according to BLM Boise.

Rather than drawing outlines of bodies, the group left drawings of butterflies.

Councilmembers Jimmy Hallyburton and Lisa Sanchez were the two who did not receive a visit late last night.

