Tim McGraw announces tour date in Boise

McGraw is bringing his Standing Room Only tour to Boise's ExtraMile Arena in April 2024.

BOISE, Idaho — Grammy Award winning country superstar Tim McGraw just announced his 2024 Standing Room Only tour, including more than 30 North American destinations.

Boise has one date on the tour date lineup, on April 6 at the ExtraMile Arena on Boise State University's campus.

The tour promises high energy shows featuring McGraw’s well known hit songs, as well as new songs from his new album titled, “Standing Room Only.” McGraw’s 17th studio album will be released Aug. 25.

All tickets and VIP packages go on sale Friday, Aug. 4, at 10 a.m. local time. VIP packages include a meet and greet with McGraw and much more. The 2024 tour includes special guest Carly Pearce.

"I always want to deliver the best possible concert I can for the fans," McGraw said. "We've got some really special plans to make this the biggest and the best tour we've ever done."

For more information on ticket prices and concert experience, visit McGraw’s website and become a part of MCGRAWONE to access exclusive information on the upcoming tour.

