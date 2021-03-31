Tickets for the St. Jude Dream Home go on sale in two weeks

For over 15 years, St. Jude and Berkley Building Company have been teaming up with this home giveaway in an effort to fight childhood cancer.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — In two weeks, tickets to enter a raffle for a brand-new home will go on sale. We are talking about the St. Jude Dream Home.



Here is how it all works – the tickets give you a chance to win this brand-new home being built in Meridian right now.



The home is built by Berkeley Building Company and is located in the Calistoga Community.



This three-bed, three-bath and three-garage home features a finished garden level basement, a kitchen grotto and other upgrades including wood floors and cabinets.



The estimated value of this home is nearly $625,000.



17,777 tickets will be sold this year.



They only cost $100 but they run out quickly. Tickets have sold out every year.



The winner will be announced on Channel 7 on May 23rd.



Proceeds from the raffle go directly to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in an effort to beat childhood cancer.



Over the last 15 years it has brought in $14 million.



You can also enter to win a brand-new Ford F-150 Crew Cab and four club seats to a 2021 Boise State football game if you buy your ticket the day it goes on sale.