BOISE — During rush hour, traffic on State Street and Veterans Memorial Parkway can be an issue.

But starting Tuesday night - after months of construction - a brand new type of intersection for Idaho is expected to provide major relief.

This new kind of intersection is called a "thru turn" intersection.

Here's how it will work: Drivers on State Street will no longer be able to make a left-hand turn onto Veterans Memorial Parkway, or a left-hand turn onto 36th Street.

Instead, those drivers will continue through the intersection, make a U-turn at the next traffic signal, and then head back to the intersection to make a right turn onto Veterans Memorial Parkway or onto 36th Street.

The Ada County Highway District says this "thru-turn" intersection will reduce wait times at the intersection by about 50 percent and will provide room for bicycle lanes at all four intersection approaches.

Taking out left turn signals on State Street will also allow two more driving lanes and additional pedestrian crossings.

