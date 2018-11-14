BOISE — A traffic alert for drivers in Boise.

After months of construction, there is now a new traffic pattern at State Street and Veterans Memorial Parkway.

The hope is that the new traffic flow will reduce traffic during busy times.

The so-called "thru-turn" intersection opened late Tuesday night.

Here is how it works:

Drivers on State Street are no longer able to make a left-hand turn onto Veterans Memorial Parkway or a left-hand turn onto 36th Street.

Instead, those drivers continue through the intersection, make a U-turn at the next traffic signal, and then head back to the intersection to make a right turn onto Veterans Memorial Parkway or onto 36th Street.

The Ada County Highway District says this "thru-turn" intersection will reduce wait times at the intersection by about 50 percent and will provide room for bicycle lanes at all four intersection approaches.

Taking out left turn signals on State Street will also allow two more driving lanes and additional pedestrian crossings.

Engineers will be monitoring the intersection over the coming days to make sure it's working.

© 2018 KTVB