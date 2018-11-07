IDAHO FALLS - Tuesday marked three years since baby DeOrr Kunz Jr. went missing at the Timber Creek Campground near Leadore.

On Tuesday night, family and friends gathered at the greenbelt in Idaho Falls to walk in his honor. They wore shirts with his face and carried signs with information about him.

DeOrr was just 2-and-a-half years old when he went missing at the campground.

Gone without a trace: What happened to DeOrr Kunz? | Little Man Lost 6-part series

His family is not giving up on finding him. They say it doesn't feel like it's been three years since he went missing, but an eternity.

"You can't go, 'oh, we've taken one step forward' because there's been zero steps forward in any of this process," Deorr's grandmother, Trina Clegg, said. "And so, the grieving is hard, the ups and downs are harder and day-by-day when you think, you know. I mean, someone asked me, does it get any better? Absolutely not. It gets worse and worse as every day and every year passes."

The investigation is still ongoing. If you have any information about the disappearance, you can call the Lemhi County Sheriff's Office at 208-756-8980. Or call the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children Hotline, which is 1-800-THE-LOST.

