BOISE, Idaho — Three people were hospitalized after a head-on crash involving a car and a motorcycle on Highway 95 Wednesday afternoon.

Idaho State Police responded to the crash on US 95 near milepost 205, north of Lucille, around 12:25 p.m.

Troopers say a 2014 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by 54-year-old Robert Randall of Meridian, with passenger, 58-year-old Ramona Randall, both of Meridian, were northbound when they were struck by a 2001 Oldsmobile.

RELATED: Motorcycle rider pinned under car on Eagle Road treated and released from hospital

The Oldsmobile was driven by 45-year-old Johnny McCallister of Twin Falls.

Police say the car was southbound when it crossed into the northbound lane of traffic and struck the motorcycle.

The man and woman on the motorcycle were flown by air ambulance to St. Joseph Medical Center in Lewiston. Their conditions were not released.

McCallister was taken by ground ambulance to St. Luke's McCall Medical Center. No word on his condition.

Police say both people on the motorcycle were wearing helmets.

It is unknown if McCallister was wearing a seatbelt.

The highway was blocked for around 45 minutes.

The investigation is ongoing.