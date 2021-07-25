Three people hurt in separate crashes Saturday morning

Idaho State Police investigated wrecks that occurred north of Boise and in Caldwell. One involved a motorcycle rider.

BOISE, Idaho — Three people were hospitalized in separate injury crashes in the Treasure Valley Saturday morning, according to the Idaho State Police.

The first wreck happened on State Highway 21 near milepost 21, north of Boise. Just after 10 a.m., police say a 58-year-old Idaho City woman was northbound in an Isuzu SUV when she went off the right shoulder and overcorrected. Her vehicle came back on the road and she overcorrected again, causing the SUV to roll.

Police says the woman was wearing a seatbelt. Her passenger, a 50-year-old Boise woman was ejected from the vehicle. Both women were taken to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. Their names and the extent of their injuries were not released.

Both north and southbound lanes of the highway were blocked for around three hours. The crash remains under investigation.

Just after 11 a.m. Saturday, Idaho State Police were called to investigate an injury crash at the intersection of 21st Avenue and Franklin Road in Caldwell.

Investigators says a 58-year-old Nampa man was driving a motorcycle north on 21st Avenue when he crossed over the double yellow lines into oncoming traffic. The motorcycle struck a sedan head-on.

The motorcycle driver was wearing a helmet. He was taken by ground ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. His name and condition have not been released.

Police say the driver of the sedan, a 77-year-old Caldwell man was wearing a seatbelt and was not hospitalized.

Both the north and southbound lanes of the road were blocked for around two hours.

The crash remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.

