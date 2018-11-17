GRAND VIEW — Three people are injured and one is unaccounted for following an explosion that occurred Saturday morning at the U.S. Ecology Idaho hazardous waste disposal site.

Idaho Highway 78 is blocked in the area of Lemley Road, which leads to the site.

U.S. Ecology executive vice president and chief operations officer Simon Bell said 15 employees were doing some routine work just before the explosion, which occurred at 9:23 a.m. The three injured employees have been taken to the hospital and are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to a U.S. Ecology news release.

Crews are searching for one missing employee.

"Our immediate thoughts are with families," Bell said. "It's a very difficult day for U.S. Ecology. Our focus is on the families of those affected by the accident, supporting the first responders, and making sure our employees are cared for and updated on what's happening in the process."

Emergency response teams are working to clean the area where the explosion occurred.

U.S. Ecology Idaho houses a facility that processes and converts hazardous inorganic wastes into non-hazardous delisted residues.

