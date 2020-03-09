Three injured in boating accident on Brownlee Reservoir

A couple and their grandson were boating on the Snake River Wednesday morning when the accident happened.

CAMBRIDGE, Idaho — Three people were injured when a boat hit rocks and ran ashore on the Snake River Wednesday morning, officials said.

The Baker County (Oregon) Sheriff's Office said they were called to a report of a boating accident involving serious injuries near Woodhead Park, which is located on the Idaho side of Brownlee Reservoir.

According to authorities, 72-year-old Dennis Hansen, 66-year-old Kathleen Hansen and their minor grandson had been camping at Woodhead Park.

As they were traveling in their boat to locate a fishing spot, the operator, Dennis Hansen, became distracted causing the boat to hit some rocks and run ashore, the sheriff's office said.

Both Dennis and Kathleen were thrown from the boat and were injured. The juvenile remained in the boat but sustained serious injuries and was transported by air ambulance to a hospital.

There is no word on the victims' conditions.

The sheriff's office was assisted at the scene by Eagle Valley Ambulance, Halfway Ambulance and Life Flight.

