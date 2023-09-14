Three people injured in Jerome county crash

Police said slower traffic caused the incident, and the three drivers were injured.

BOISE, Idaho — Three people were injured in a crash when the driver of a 2014 Kenworth semi-truck hauling a potato trailer collided with a 2012 BMW rear-ended the 2021 Ford Transit van, Idaho State Police said.

The multi-vehicle crash happened Thursday, Sep 41, eastbound on i-84 near the mile marker 181 in Jerome county.

The incident was caused when the Ford slowed for traffic, and the Kenworth hit the back of the BMW. The BMW, in turn, collided with the rear of the Ford. The Kenworth semi-truck and its trailer rolled over and ended up upside down, spilling its cargo onto the road, according to police.

The Ford driver, a 40-year-old from Decatur, Georgia, was taken to the hospital by helicopter. The semi-driver, a 60-year-old man from Burley, and the BMW driver, a 73-year-old man from Burley, were taken to the hospital by ambulance, said police.

Police said all were wearing seatbelts.

