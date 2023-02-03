Threat at Boise High School leads to increased police presence

Increased police presence at Boise High School on Friday came after the Boise Police Department was notified about a "vague school threat."

BOISE, Idaho — Increased police presence at Boise High School on Friday came after the Boise Police Department was notified about a "vague school threat," an email from Robb Thompson, the school's principal, said.

The threat was not directed towards a specific person.

However, the email said, the school district's administrators and BPD investigated the information they received and determined that "no credible evidence substantiates the threat."

Regardless, the school had more security and police presence on the campus Friday for safety.

