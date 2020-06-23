Thousands of free books to be distributed to Nampa children

The book giveaway is set to take place all this week at 18 different parks throughout the city.

NAMPA, Idaho — The city of Nampa is partnering with several local organizations and groups of volunteers to distribute more than 2,000 free books to kids.

The book giveaway is set to take place all this week at 18 different parks, which are also the locations of free meals thanks to the Oasis Summer Feeding Program.

According to the city, many of the books were donated by Book It Forward, Nampa Housing Authority, Nampa Public Library, Idaho Public Television and the Nampa School District.

Volunteers will hand the books out at the following parks this week:

Monday, June 22: Kings Road Park (11:15 a.m. - noon); West Roosevelt Park (noon - 1 p.m.)

Tuesday, June 23: Colter Bay (Noon - 1 p.m.); Desert Spring Elementary (11:45 a.m. - 1 p.m.); Indian Creek Park (12:30 p.m. - 1:15 p.m.); Maple Wood Park (11:45 a.m. - 1 p.m.); West Park (noon - 1:15 p.m.)

Wednesday, June 24: Evergreen Mobile Park (11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.); Liberty Park (11:45 a.m. - 1 p.m.); Lions Park (11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.); Osborne Park (noon - 1 p.m.)

Thursday, June 25: East Side Park (noon - 1 p.m.); Lakeview Park baseball fields (11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.); Optimist Park (12:30 - 1:15 p.m.); Skyview Park (12:30 - 1:15 p.m.)

Friday, June 26: Sunset Oaks Park (11 a.m. - noon); Mary Ellen Meadows Park (noon - 1:15 p.m.); Wilson Creek Park (11:15 a.m. - noon)