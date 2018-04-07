BOISE - Here are some highlights from this morning's Fourth of July parade in Boise.

The annual parade marched through downtown Boise much to the delight of the thousands of people lining the streets.

This year's theme, "Embrace Independence. Live Local."

Highlighting Boise's growing number of locally- and family-owned businesses.

PHOTOS: Boise Independence Day Parade 2018

Event organizers say they are proud to showcase the City of Trees, and the people say they love it!

"We do it to bring the community together, to give them a fun way to celebrate the Fourth of July and to participate in a fun community activity," said event coordinator Natalie Boston.

"I'm having the time of my life, I'm now 91 and so every year seems to get better and better," said a parade participant.

There were a lot of floats in the parade, but this little guy stole the show - hard to beat a French bull dog on a skateboard.

