Thousands gather in Boise for 'Bans off our Bodies' rally

The rally was held in response to the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion that would overrule the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOISE, Idaho — Thousands of people gathered at the Idaho State Capitol in downtown Boise Saturday for an abortion rights rally organized by Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates and other groups.

The "Bans off our Bodies" Day of Action demonstration was held in response to the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion earlier this month that would overrule the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide.

Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates said it estimates around 5,000 people attended the event in Boise Saturday.

“Today’s rally sent a clear message to politicians in Idaho: bans off our bodies,” Idaho State Director for Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates, Mistie DelliCarpini-Tolman said. “We will not back down from this fight. To the lawmakers who want to control our bodies and our lives, your days in office are numbered. We are mobilized and ready to defend our right to abortion like never before.”

Thousands are with us today at the Idaho State Capitol to say #BansOffOurBodies!



Boise is making it clear: Idahoans want safe, legal #abortion access. #idleg #idpol pic.twitter.com/Gz4g37X902 — Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates - West (@PPAAWest) May 14, 2022

On Wednesday, the Senate fell short in the first of many expected rushed efforts to place Roe v. Wade abortion access as federal law. The effort was blocked by a Republican filibuster in a near party-line tally.

Idaho Democratic Party Chair, Rep. Lauren Necochea (D-Boise), spoke at the Boise Bans off our Bodies rally.

"If you feel sad, I am with you. If you are furious, I am with you," Necochea said in part. "What we cannot be is defeated. Then they will take away even more rights. Today is the beginning. I need you to vote! If you are not registered, find the folks who will help you register today."

Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates said the march and rally was also organized by Legal Voice, ACLU of Idaho, Add the Words and Freeing Idaho.

Opponents of abortion scheduled a rally for 3 p.m. Saturday, also at the Idaho State Capitol, called "LIFE After Roe." Scheduled speakers include Megan Wold, who is a former clerk for Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, and Raul Labrador, former Idaho congressman and current attorney general candidate.

JOIN US THIS SATURDAY AT 3PM AT THE IDAHO STATE CAPITOL! We’ll be handing out our purple sashes for you! 💜 Come take a... Posted by Stanton Boise on Tuesday, May 10, 2022

The Ada County Highway District closed multiple streets in downtown Boise for the Planned Parenthood rally, which began at 10 a.m. Road closures were in place from 6th to 8th streets on Jefferson Street and on Capitol Boulevard from Bannock Street to Jefferson Street.

Watch more Local News: