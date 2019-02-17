CALDWELL, Idaho — It will be a long road to recovery for a man who was severely burned while working at a Caldwell filter plant.

On Monday, Trevor Manning was badly burned while working at Caldwell’s Omnipure Filter Company.

“He corrects the filters as they're coming out of the oven when they fall,” Debbie Simpson, Manning’s mother-in-law, said. “So, one of them started to fall and he reached over to grab it and the arm that pushes the filters, that catches them, it caught him instead.”

Debbie told KTVB, the machine pushed Manning to his knees, pinning him against a 425-degree oven. He suffered serious burns to his face, neck and left shoulder.

“The burns were so severe in his neck that he had a lot of swelling and blistering,” Simpson said. But that wasn’t all. “He burnt his hand, all the skin on his hand, he lost all of his fingernails, the tips of his fingers, all the skin,” Simpson said.”

Paramedics rushed Manning to Saint Al's. He and his wife were life-flighted to a burn trauma unit in Salt Lake City, where he underwent surgery.

“They had to remove all of the burnt skin from his face and neck,” Simpson said. “His arm had been crushed by the machine, they had to open it up to release the vessels because if they hadn’t the arm would've been dead.”

The accident now has the family turning to the community for help. They started a Gofundme account to help the Caldwell couple pay for their living expenses while Trevor is in the hospital.

“This may be a really long road and so this will be so helpful,” Simpson said.

Simpson said, the couple doesn't have medical insurance and at the time of the accident, her daughter had only three dollars. A church chaplain gave her some money and food to get her by during her first few days in Salt Lake.

“It's just a hard thing for a family to go through and it's so unexpected,” Simpson said. “One minute your life is normal and then it can be changed forever and that's where I feel my daughter and my son in law are right now.”

She said workman's comp is paying a portion of his paycheck, but it doesn't cover all of their living expenses. Manning will be having another surgery on Tuesday. It will be just one of many he'll need to have.

He's expected to be in the hospital for the next six-to-eight weeks.