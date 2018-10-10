MIDDLETON — Giving back to veterans is something communities across Idaho take pride in.

That continued Wednesday in Middleton when a couple of businesses donated time and resources to install a new roof for a local vet.

All day long, Idaho Roofing Contractors worked to put a brand new roof on the Middleton home of veteran Ann Sweeney.

Owens Corning donated the roofing materials for the project as a part of their national Roof Deployment Project.

Corky Kopp with Idaho Roofing Contractors says it's important for everyone involved to give back to those who have done so much.

"We just really appreciate all that they've done, all that they've sacrificed,” said Kopp. “So, this is just a small token of our appreciation for what they've done for us."

The new roof was expected to be fully finished Wednesday.

All of this came together through a partnership with Canyon County Habitat for Humanity.

© 2018 KTVB