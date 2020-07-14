Family of teen found dead in eastern Oregon calls him 'a shining light,' thanks searchers

Thierno Bah's body was discovered one week after he went missing from a campsite in Richland, Oregon.

RICHLAND, Ore. — The family of a 17-year-old boy who was found dead after going missing during a camping trip is thanking first responders and all who participated in the days-long search.

Thierno Bah disappeared after going for a walk from the campsite in Hewitt Park in Richland at which he had been staying with his foster family.

When hours passed with no sign of Thierno, his family alerted authorities, who launched a major search of the surrounding area. His body was found in the water one week later.

"On behalf of Thierno's foster family, we would like to express our deepest gratitude for your sincere dedication and professionalism throughout Thierno's search and recovery," the family wrote in a statement. "It was not the outcome we were hoping for. However, we are truly touched beyond words for your overwhelming support and expansive resources on all fronts."

The teen's family said they are grateful to everyone who helped look for Thierno. At one point, dozens of people were involved in the search, which included dog teams, boats and drones.

"We honestly don't know what we would have done without your gallant efforts working tirelessly, day and night," the statement reads. "From the bottom of our hearts we thank you for your hard work, service, and braveness. Your presence and compassion will be remembered as the blessings we are grateful for in the midst of our tragedy. We hope you know just how much your service means to us."

The family offered specific thanks to Baker County Sheriff Travis Ash, who launched the search immediately and participated in it throught the weekend, despite having broken his foot, as well as the employees of Tami's Pine Valley Funeral Home.