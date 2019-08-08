MCCALL, Idaho — The Idaho County Sheriff's Office has issued an evacuation order for the community of Burgdorf as a wildfire closes in on the popular recreation area.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff's office said a deputy was going door-to-door, issuing evacuation notices to residents in the area.

Both Warren Wagon Road and Burgdorf Road have been closed as the Nethker Fire continues to push to the north toward the community, which includes the historic Burgdorf Hot Springs.

The lightning-caused fire has grown to more than 500 acres since it was first reported on Sunday.

Fire activity increased on Tuesday, and by Wednesday, the fire was within a half-mile of the hot springs.

A KTVB crew in the area saw flames burning right next to Warren Wagon Road Wednesday evening. A Payette National Forest spokesman said the fire had jumped both Warren Wagon and Burgdorf roads.

The Nethker Fire burns next to Warren Wagon Road on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019.

Misty Inglet/KTVB

Scott Harris, whose family has owned Burgdorf Hot Springs since 1922, told KTVB Tuesday night that he was preparing to evacuate for a second time this week. Twenty guests that were staying at the resort's cabins were evacuated on Monday. The hot springs reopened Tuesday on a limited basis.

"Hopefully this thing will literally blow over," Harris said. "But we don't know, it's certainly threatening at this point. Hopefully that will be enough, but if the fire comes in with a vengeance from the east, we'd be in big trouble."

Harris spent the better part of Wednesday preparing the buildings at Burgdorf Hot Springs for the approaching wildfire.

"The wind could shift at any minute," he said. "We have a pump at the pool [and] we are wetting roofs that are in jeopardy of flying embers," Harris said.

A community meeting took place at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the fire station in Secesh Meadows to provide more information to residents.

Firefighters are focusing on the north and east sides of the fire, with a priority on defending Burgdorf Hot Springs, a nearby Forest Service guard station, and road access to the communities of Secesh and Warren.

The west side of the fire has not shown growth over the past few days, officials said.

