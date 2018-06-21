BOISE - A nonprofit that promotes the reuse of all kinds of materials for art and crafts is celebrating its grand reopening on this first day of summer.

The ReUse Market has a renovated, expanded space in the upper level of the North End Organic Nursery on Chinden Boulevard.

Along with shelves for art and craft materials, the market also has an area for classes and a gallery wall.

The work displayed on the gallery wall for today's grand reopening was created by a group called "The Underground Up."

Group members are sophomores and juniors from Boise High School and One Stone High School.

The ReUse market is open until 8 o'clock tonight for the grand reopening and the North End Organic Nursery's summer solstice celebration.

Regular hours are noon to 5 p.m.

"We just hope that people will come down and see what we have on offer, think about the things that they have that they could possibly donate as opposed to sending off to the landfill," said Director Joan Scofield. "And then thinking about other ways to reuse materials. Hopefully, we'll provide some inspiration."

Funding for the market's remodeling comes from donations made during last month's "Idaho Gives" campaign, retail sales at the market, and the CenturyLink student philanthropy program.

