The plight of the Mormon crickets: Landowners ask for help controlling the insects

IDAHO, USA — All across southern Idaho, Mormon cricket and grasshopper infestations are rampant.

There are outbreaks in Cassia, Oneida, Power and Franklin counties, according to the Idaho State Department of Agriculture. Multiple landowners have asked for assistance controlling the outbreak as the infestation can can cause direct damage to plant growth and seed production.

“Our team is working as quickly as possible to assist landowners. Ultimately our goal is to serve the industry by safeguarding agricultural commodities from the impacts of grasshopper and Mormon crickets," ISDA Invasive Species Bureau Chief Nic Zurfluh said.

ISDA said in a news release that they have received over 182 requests for assistance for grasshopper and Mormon cricket control, which is a 62% increase from last year.

In order to qualify for that assistance, landowners must:

-Own or manage at least five acres of agricultural use land in Idaho

- Actively experiencing infestations of at least three Mormon crickets per square meter or eight grasshoppers per square meter.

