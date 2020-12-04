The Idaho Press and Define American team up for a new immigration storytelling project

"Each storyteller had a uniquely personal experience to share, but they all came together to show each other respect, solidarity, and compassion."

NAMPA, Idaho — Define American and the Idaho Press want to change the way Idaho talks about immigrants.

The two organizations joined forces on Feb. 1 to host a community storytelling workshop with about a dozen storytellers from unique backgrounds. The participants were asked to talk about how their personal or family immigration story informs the way they think about American and Idaho culture and identity.

On Monday, the videos created by these storytellers will be launched at Idahopress.com, starting with Raquel Reyes, who grew up in Wilder and shares a touching story about her husband and his long-overdue reunion with his mother.

"Bringing storytellers from across the communities we cover into the newsroom was a powerful and moving experience and helps inform our coverage of the diverse communities of the Treasure Valley," said Idaho Press Managing Editor Holly Beech. "We are excited to bring you these stories and hope you will share them."

About a dozen folks from across Southwest Idaho spent the day sharing their experiences of immigrating to America, navigating the complex refugee and asylum program, living in Idaho as undocumented Americans, maintaining cultural roots while assimilating to a new country and employing immigrant workers in rural areas.

"Each storyteller had a uniquely personal experience to share, but they all came together to show each other respect, solidarity, and compassion," said Define American field organizer Adrián Escárate. "Through the art of storytelling I have felt a sense of self-empowerment and self-worth that I had never felt before, and it's my hope that this group of Idaho storytellers — and their audiences — will feel the same."

Define American is a narrative and culture change organization that uses media and the power of storytelling to transcend politics and shift the conversation about immigrants, identity, and citizenship in a changing America.

News outlets are welcome to share these stories with their audiences as well by embedding the YouTube videos or sharing the links on social media. Please contact Ashley Miller at the Idaho Press or Nathaniel Hoffman at Define American for more information about the workshop or any of the storytellers. Subscribe to Define American's YouTube channel for more videos.

If you enjoy reading articles like this one from our partners at the Idaho Press, please consider subscribing to them for newspaper delivery or digital access to help ensure stories like this are told.