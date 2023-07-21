x
The 'Ida-flow': Meridian boy in the running to win a national mullet contest

All proceeds will go to support homes for military veterans.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — A Meridian boy is working to win a national mullet contest sponsored by the Homes for Wounded Warriors.

Easton Klinker with the "Ida-flow" has a mullet that is a symbol of "247 years of American fan favorites" according to the Mullet Champ website. "He wears it loud, he wears it proud so make him a true American champion."

Ida-flow

Mullet Champ
Easton Klinker and his mullet.

People can cast their votes for their favorite contestant. As of Friday, Klinker has 1,459 votes.

Mullet Champ has raised $98,047.60 in 2023 -- all these donations go to Jared Allen's Homes for Wounded Warriors to help U.S military veterans.

Click here to vote!

