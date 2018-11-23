BOISE — A stressful situation for Interfaith Sanctuary quickly became an amazing moment, showcasing the generosity and compassion of our community.

When one of the shelter's partners - which typically helps provide food for the Thanksgiving meal - canceled last minute, co-director Jodi Peterson knew she had to act fast to make the yearly Thanksgiving feast happen.

"I think it matters to them when we are able to recognize Thanksgiving as Thanksgiving and holidays as holidays," she said.

She called up a connection at the Micron Foundation, and employees jumped on the opportunity to help. Crane Creek Country Club was willing to help as well.

"Everything just came walking through the door with two different groups," Peterson said. "These hot boxes stuffed with all the hot goods - stuffing, mashed potatoes, turkey, and I think there's even ham."

More than gravy, bread and even the turkey, it's the sense of place for those without a home.

For people like Laurence Bankston, this time of year can be difficult.

"I've been down here for a year," he said. "I'm used to spending holidays with my kids and my grandbabies, and I didn't get to do it today.

But the comfort of a warm meal goes a long way, he said.

"It's fantastic, it really is," he said. "It means so much more to have a warm meal, especially when its cold outside."

Peterson said the generosity from the community was overwhelming - Micron Foundation and Crane Creek brought so much food, it will feed those at Interfaith for more than just Thanksgiving.

"I was so nervous just a few days ago," she said. "We can eat it for days - you know, what's better than Thanksgiving leftovers?"

Bankston agreed.

"People are so generous here, it's amazing," he said.

