BOISE, Idaho — The Big Idaho Potato Truck kicked off its 2020 tour Wednesday morning.

The truck stopped by Rolling Hills Public Charter School in Boise.

Students are prepping for Idaho Day on March 6 and the truck wanted to help them learn a little about Idaho's most famous agricultural crop -- the Idaho potato.

This was the truck's first appearance this year.