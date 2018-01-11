BOISE — Every year KTVB features some of community's best and most unique Halloween costumes and photos on Channel 7, KTVB.COM, Instagram and Facebook.

Here are some of the best ones from this Halloween that used the #7boo tag.

Here are some of the best #7boo photos from Boise and the rest of the Treasure Valley
@escott.creates's son bares the one ring and treks to Mordor as Frodo. (Photo: @escott.creates/Instagram)
The Greatest Showman, @derrickld85, welcomes guests to his Wizard of Oz home. (Photo: @derrickld95/Instagram)
This little cowboy is ready to round up some sweets on Halloween. (Photo: @veronicaplus5/Instagram)
These witches try conjuring up some hocus pocus on Halloween. (Photo: @babyomine6/Instagram)
Joe Dirt pulls his Radio Flyer around on Halloween. (Photo: @maelism_dub/Instagram)
@sarah.b.wieser and her "crazy crew" pose for Halloween together. (Photo: @sarah.b.wieser/Instagram)
@sarai_anne's dogs get shy around the camera in their Halloween costumes. (Photo: @sarai_anne/Instagram)
These little trick-or-treaters are ready for Halloween. (Photo: @emilyafisk/Instagram)
A baby finds their inner old lady for Halloween. (Photo: @sarahxdecamp/Instagram)
Ash and Pikachu pose together on Halloween. (Photo: @amandalyngg/Instagram)
This tiny Ewok is all set for trick-or-treaters. (Photo: @mk_imagesphotography/Instagram)
A wild herd of deer blocks traffic on Halloween. (Photo: @sam_mcrich/Instagram)
@spookypookycreations holds her little Grimlin on Halloween. (Photo: @spookypookycreations/Instagram)
@adventuresofjaret and his family become the Gaurdians of the Galaxy for Halloween. (Photo: @adventuresofjaret/Instagram)
Owlette and Princess Elsa pose before going trick-or-treating. (Photo: @romans58/Instagram)
A warrior and his dogs pose with a jack-o'-lantern. (Photo: @rachelgates04/Instagram)
The Big Lebowski abides in this photo from @melvingiganticus. (Photo: @melvingiganticus/Instagram)
Mari Chairez's home decorated for Halloween with dragons and skeleton dogs. (Photo: Mari Chairez/Facebook)
Mair Chairez, dressed as Minnie Mouse, shows off herstash of candy on Halloween. (Photo: Mari Chairez/Facebook)
These painted pumkins by @kt.tidwell are ready for game day. (Photo; @kt.tidwell/Instagram)

