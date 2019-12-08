BURGDORF, Idaho — Over 600 firefighters are battling the Nethker Fire that was inching closer to the Burgdorf Hot Springs, which is about 30 miles north of McCall. Crews are quickly making progress on containing the fire.

The fire is 41% contained and has burned about 2,250 acres since it was started by lightning last week, according to officials.

National Forest officials say cooler weather helped crews make progress on battling the fire after shallow fog and freezing temps moved in overnight.

Six hotshot crews are working along the northwest side of the fire, where it has burned into a fire scar from 2000. Officials say progress in this area of the fire has been slow thanks to rough terrain.

Warren Wagon Road from Secesh Summit to Grouse Creekmaybe reopened at some point on Monday, without a pilot car needed, if everything goes according to plan, officials say.

Burgdorf/French Creek Road is still closed to all non-fire personnel from the Warren Wagon junction to Corduroy.

