BOISE - It has been a week since Boise river officials opened for the float season, and already emergency crews have been called for help on the river.

One woman had a close call Thursday, but thankfully a group of teens were in the right place at the right time.

"We were just floating down the river in a raft there were seven or eight of us having a good time with paddles and stuff," an 18-year-old, who wished to have his name withheld, said

That's how Thursday afternoon started out for this Boise teenager and his friends. Halfway between Barber and Ann Morison parks, he noticed something bobbing in the water.

"And we just noticed that a tube had been flipped over," the teen said.

The tube was flipped over in an area where the current was moving fast.

"It wasn't until after we had passed we could kind of hear cries for help," he said. "Just her head was above the water barely."

The teen and his friends quickly sprang into action before the swift water carried their raft further away from the distressed woman, who was not wearing a life vest.

"We were able to just get her out of the situation and we just had her tie in with our raft and we were able to get her safely to the pull-out," the teen said. "It was pretty tough with the fast-moving current; people don't really realize how strong the water is just in a casual area like the Boise River."

This isn't the first close call to happen on the river this summer.

"In this month, which is just ending, we have had nine responses out on the river for reported rescues that took place," says Batallion Chief Steve Rasulo with the Boise Fire Department.

And the float season has just begun.

Battalion Chief Rasulo is anticipating dozens more.

"Last year in the three months of June, July and August we responded to approximately 51 calls on the river," he said.

Rasulo said there are usually three common scenarios that make for a rescue on the river: Being knocked off your raft, being unfamiliar with the river or getting caught in a strainer.

"So, when trees fall into the river they create what we call strainers, so water is able to pass through the branches," Rasulo said. "If a floater were to come into contact, they are oftentimes pushed underneath the surface of the water and trapped under the branches."

"It's easy to think that just because it’s a stretch from this dam to this park and that it goes through our city and you can get into a little inner tube and it's safe, benign and easy," the teen said. "But in reality, even in our raft with paddles it’s hard to control yourself and keep away from entanglements."

