BOISE - Teens from around Idaho are working with highway safety officials to promote safer driving.

A total of 32 teens broke out into four smaller groups today to discuss ideas around the issues of impaired driving, distracted driving, aggressive driving, and seatbelt usage.

After spending some time brainstorming this morning, they went to JUMP to shoot public service announcements aimed at their peers -- new drivers between the ages of 15 and 19.

"Teen drivers are about six percent of the driving population, but they account for about 20 percent of all crashes, so they're grossly over-represented in our crash data," said Bill Kotowski with the Idaho Transportation Department. “It's a lot easier from a safety perspective to create a good behavior than correct a bad one, and so it's kind of exciting to see them take this data given them and synthesize it into a message for their peers."

Today's teen driving project was part of the annual Association of Idaho Cities conference held this week in Boise.

The release date for their public service messages has not been finalized.

© 2018 KTVB