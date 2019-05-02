BOISE, Idaho — A teenage boy was sent to the hospital this morning after a rollover crash in Eagle.

The accident happened just after 10 a.m. on Floating Feather Road just west of Ballantyne Lane.

According to the Ada County Sheriff’s Office, the male driver of a white four-door passenger car was headed eastbound on Floating Feather and drifted off the north side of the road and into a shallow ditch. The car flipped on its top and the driver was ejected.

The sheriff's office says the driver was a teenage boy and was alone in the car. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment of what appear to be non life-threatening injuries.

Police say it is unclear if the driver was wearing a seatbelt. The crash does not appear to be weather-related although there was a light dusting of snow on the roads in the area this morning.

No citations have been issued at this point.