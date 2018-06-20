NEW PLYMOUTH -- A young driver was taken to the hospital Tuesday night after crashing into an oncoming semi truck.

The collision happened at 9:16 p.m. near the intersection of Sand Hollow Road and Southeast 4th Avenue in New Plymouth.

According to Idaho State Police, the teen was headed south on Sand Hollow Road in a 2016 Buick LaCrosse when he or she crossed over into oncoming traffic, hitting a northbound semi head-on.

It's not clear what caused the Buick driver to drive into oncoming traffic. The teen was taken by ambulance to St Luke's in Fruitland.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts when the crash happened, police say. The severity of the teen's injuries has not been released.

The crash blocked Sand Hollow Road for about two hours.



