JEROME -- A wrong-way driver on Interstate 84 set off a chain reaction of crashes that killed two people and sent three more to area hospitals Sunday evening.

The wreck happened just east of Jerome at 7:05 p.m.

According to Idaho State Police, 36-year-old Brian Trappen of Twin Falls was driving eastbound in the westbound lanes, forcing an teenage driver in a Dodge Caravan to swerve out of his way and into the median. The teen lost control and the Dodge rolled, landing on the eastbound side of I-84.

The Dodge collided with a Camry in the eastbound lanes, before being struck by an eastbound semi truck.

Meanwhile, another westbound driver - 61-year-old Sharon Taki-Bishop of New Castle, Washington - crashed head-on into Trappen's pickup. Another car, driven by 39-year-old Katie Munns of Nampa, slammed into the back of Taki-Bishop's car.

The teen driving the Dodge and a passenger in that vehicle, identified as 51-year-old Maricruz Lenhart of Middleton, both died at the scene. The other passenger, identified as 48-year-old Francisco Delatorre of Middleton, was thrown from the van as it rolled.

Delatorre and Taki-Bishop were both airlifted to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello. Trappen was taken by ambulance to St Luke's Magic Valley Regional Medical Center in Twin Falls, then airlifted to Saint Alphonsus in Boise.

None of the other drivers were transported to the hospital, police say.

The crash blocked the westbound lanes for about four hours, while the eastbound lanes were shut down for nearly five hours. The crash remains under investigation.

© 2018 KTVB