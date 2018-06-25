KUNA - A 17-year-old boy was rescued Sunday afternoon after he got stuck while climbing near Swan Falls, south of Kuna.

According to Ada County Dispatch, the teen's parents called authorities just before 2:30 p.m. after their son became stuck on a cliff face in the area of the Dedication Point overlook.

The Boise Fire Tech Rescue Team was called out to conduct a high-angle rescue.

The dispatcher said the teen was safely pulled from the cliff and returned to his parents. He was not injured.

