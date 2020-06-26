x
Teen dies days after Lincoln County rollover crash

The young driver was airlifted to a hospital in Idaho Falls.
Credit: KTVB
Idaho State Police car.

LINCOLN COUNTY, Idaho — A teenage driver died after a rollover wreck in Lincoln County Monday morning.

The crash happened at 9:44 a.m on eastbound US-26 about 10 miles northeast of Richfield. 

According to Idaho State Police, the teen's Chevy Cobalt went off the left side of the highway and overturned. The driver was airlifted to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls, but died from the injuries on Wednesday. 

The teen was wearing a seatbelt, police say. The victim's name and age have not yet been released.

The crash remains under investigation. 

