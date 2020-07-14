Teen killed in rollover wreck near Gooding

Police say the young driver was not wearing a seatbelt.

GOODING, Idaho — A teenage driver died Monday evening in a single-vehicle crash north of Gooding.

The wreck happened at 8:37 p.m. on State Highway 46 near milemarker 126.

According to Idaho State Police, the teen was driving north in a Subaru Outback when they lost control and went off the road. The driver overcorrected and swerved back onto the highway, where the car rolled, coming to a stop in a ditch next to the road.

The teen, who was not wearing a seatbelt, died from their injuries at the scene. The victim's name and age have not been released by Idaho State Police.