Teen killed in rollover wreck near Gooding

Police say the young driver was not wearing a seatbelt.
Credit: KTVB
Idaho State Police car.

GOODING, Idaho — A teenage driver died Monday evening in a single-vehicle crash north of Gooding.

The wreck happened at 8:37 p.m. on State Highway 46 near milemarker 126.

According to Idaho State Police, the teen was driving north in a Subaru Outback when they lost control and went off the road. The driver overcorrected and swerved back onto the highway, where the car rolled, coming to a stop in a ditch next to the road. 

The teen, who was not wearing a seatbelt, died from their injuries at the scene. The victim's name and age have not been released by Idaho State Police.

The Gooding County Sheriff's Office and the Gooding Fire Department assisted Idaho State Police with the wreck. 

